Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.36. 8,819,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.