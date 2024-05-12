Arcataur Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

