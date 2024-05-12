Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Alphabet stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

