Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.78 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently -66.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.09% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

