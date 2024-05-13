Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 176.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.