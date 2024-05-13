Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

