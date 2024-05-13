Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

