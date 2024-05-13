Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

