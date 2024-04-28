Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

