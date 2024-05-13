Superior Plus (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%.
Superior Plus Price Performance
Shares of SPB opened at C$9.53 on Monday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.
View Our Latest Analysis on Superior Plus
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald purchased 53,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.