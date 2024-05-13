Insider Selling: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($351,758.79).
Brickability Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.88. Brickability Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($0.98).
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
