Insider Selling: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($351,758.79).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.88. Brickability Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($0.98).

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

