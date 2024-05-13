Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE H opened at C$40.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.15. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.56.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
