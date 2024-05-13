a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKA
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 7.1 %
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $148.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than a.k.a. Brands
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.