a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE:AKA opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.85). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $148.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

