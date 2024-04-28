Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

