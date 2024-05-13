The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 220,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

