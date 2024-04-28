Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $311,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $799,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 543.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Price Performance
WIX stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.