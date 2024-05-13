Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Viasat by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
