Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Viasat by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.