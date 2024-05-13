African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in April

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS AFBOF opened at $11.79 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

