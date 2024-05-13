TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

WULF stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

