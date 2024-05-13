Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

