CaliberCos (CWD) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CaliberCos to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -20.55% -4.82% CaliberCos Competitors -138.17% 0.73% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CaliberCos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 257 1228 1179 34 2.37

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 12.75%. Given CaliberCos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CaliberCos and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.11 CaliberCos Competitors $1.41 billion $3.67 million 60.96

CaliberCos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CaliberCos peers beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

