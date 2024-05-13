AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the April 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Monday. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

