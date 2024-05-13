Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 116,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,571. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

