Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 214.0% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,905. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

