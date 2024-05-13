Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58,436 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,436 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 2,142,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

