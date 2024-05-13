Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Equinix by 54.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $759.25. 155,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $791.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.22.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.76.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

