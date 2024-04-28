Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.