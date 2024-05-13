Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

