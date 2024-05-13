Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. 3,637,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,279,869. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

