FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $265.87. 279,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,833. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $255.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.