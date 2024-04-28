Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,177 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 75.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

