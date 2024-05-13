PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
PACS opened at $24.87 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.72.
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
