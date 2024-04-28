Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.