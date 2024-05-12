Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. 1,922,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66. The firm has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

