Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,332.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,308.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,163.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.99 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
