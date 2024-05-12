Econ Financial Services Corp Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

