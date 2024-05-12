Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,620. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

