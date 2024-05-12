Warther Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,986,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.87.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
