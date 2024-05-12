Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,462 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,795,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 208,880 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,980,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $150,063,000 after buying an additional 270,718 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. 16,888,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,158,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.