Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

