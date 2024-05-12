Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.54. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

