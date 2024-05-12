Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,214. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average of $197.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

