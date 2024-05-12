Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $27.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

