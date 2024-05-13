TD Securities Increases VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.03. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$3.11 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.59.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

