Scotiabank Increases Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Price Performance

TSE:LNR opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$56.78 and a 1-year high of C$78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.7054381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. Insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.