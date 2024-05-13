Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.83. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

