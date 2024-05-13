Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.07.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$612.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.