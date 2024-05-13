Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.