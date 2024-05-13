National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,212 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212 ($15.23).
NG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
National Grid Stock Performance
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
