National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,212 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,212 ($15.23).

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NG opened at GBX 1,117 ($14.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,052.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.03. The company has a market cap of £41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,618.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

