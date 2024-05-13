Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POW. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

