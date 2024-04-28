Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,854,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 120,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.86 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

